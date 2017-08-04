Interference – Marcus Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 2 August 2017, Jockey Anton Marcus was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that as the rider of CHAMPENOIS, he failed to prevent his mount from shifting in, thereby causing interference to other runners at approximately the 1200m in Race 4 at the Scottsville Racecourse on 26 July 2017.

Jockey Marcus pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board, after considering the evidence, found Jockey Marcus guilty and imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of seven days.

Jockey Marcus has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.