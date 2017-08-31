Azzie Workrider Gets 90 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held at the Vaal Racecourse on Tuesday 29 August 2017, Mr Francis Semela (assisted by Mr James Maree), was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.1, in that he failed to ensure that he took all reasonable and permissible measures to ensure that TAPENZEE was given a full opportunity to win, or to obtain the best possible placing in Race 1 run at the Vaal Racecourse on 17 August 2017.

The particulars being:

a) At the 1200m Mr Semela encouraged TAPENZEE around the turn, against the instructions of Trainer A Azzie; b) At the 1000m Mr Semela placed TAPENZEE at the rear of the field after hanging out around the turn and by doing so, lost considerable ground to the field; c) Between the 800m and the 400m Mr Semela made no attempt to make up ground on the field when TAPENZEE showed no signs of being difficult to assist;

and

d) between the 400m and 200m Mr Semela, after encouraging TAPENZEE to make up ground, took a tighter hold of the reins to restrict this gelding from running on.

Mr Semela pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of 90 days.

Mr Semela has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.