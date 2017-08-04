Lacklustre Ride – JP Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that an Inquiry was held in Johannesburg on 2 August 2017, into the running and riding of GOODNESS ME in Race 8 run at the Turffontein Racecourse on 2 July 2017.

After viewing the patrol films of the race and hearing all the evidence presented, the Board was of the opinion that Trainer Botes did not have a charge to answer to and therefore took no further action against him.

Jockey van der Merwe was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3 in that he failed to ride GOODNESS ME in Race 8 at the Turffontein Racecourse on 2 July 2017 to the satisfaction of the Stipendiary Stewards, by not riding with the sufficient amount of determination and vigour, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining fourth place.

Jockey van der Merwe pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of ten days.

Jockey van der Merwe has the right of Appeal against both the finding and the penalty imposed.