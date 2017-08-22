Wrong Horse – Trainer Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held at Flamingo Park Racecourse on 21 August 2017, Trainer Phillip Smith was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.45, in that he presented a horse to race, which was not the correct and carded horse, MOLLY’S CHAMBERS, to run in Race 10 at the Flamingo Park Racecourse on 5 August 2017, and as a consequence, MOLLY’S CHAMBERS was withdrawn.

Trainer Smith pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board, after taking into account all the evidence presented, as well as the mitigating factors, imposed a penalty of a fine of R15 000-00, of which R5 000-00 is suspended for a period of one year, provided that during the period of suspension he is not convicted of a contravention of Rule 72.1.45.

Trainer Smith has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.