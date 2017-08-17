NHA – Simons Fined R1000

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held on 12 August 2017 in the Stipendiary Stewards Boardroom at Turffontein Racecourse, Jockey Randall Simons was charged with a contravention of Rule 56.4.1.3, in that he failed to proceed to the parade ring immediately after being instructed to do so by the Clerk of Scales, prior to the running of Race 6 at the Vaal Racecourse on 10 August 2017.

Jockey Simons pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a penalty of a fine of R1 000.

Jockey Simons has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.