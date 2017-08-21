Home » Racing & Sport » Disobedience And Ill Treatment – Gould Fined

Disobedience And Ill Treatment – Gould Fined

Teaque Gould

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 18 August 2017, Jockey Teaque Gould was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.40, in that he failed to comply with a reasonable order from a licensed Official.

He was also charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.10 in that he ill-treated his mount EVICTION by failing to dismount this colt, whilst fully aware that the horse was lame after the running of Race 5 at the Fairview Racecourse on 28 July 2017.

Jockey Gould pleaded guilty to both charges.

The Inquiry Board found Jockey Gould guilty of both charges and imposed a fine of R1 500 for the contravention of Rule 72.1.40 and R10 000 for the contravention of Rule 72.1.10.

Jockey Gould has the Right of Appeal against the penalties imposed.

