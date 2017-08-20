No Luck For Smart Call

South Africa’s globetrotting 2016 Met winner Smart Call remained winless in her overseas campaign when she finished a close-up fourth behind the Roger Varian trained Ajman Princess in the $250 000 Gr1 Darley Prix Jean Romanet run over 2000m at Deauville on Sunday.

The Mauritzfontein bred and owned Ideal World mare has now run 3 places for Sir Michael Stoute in her 4 overseas starts and has not benefitted from the best of luck generally.

Jim Crowley made his move from near the rear as the field spun for home and Smart Call was sideswiped by another runner – almost slipping in the process.

It was always going to be tough to make up the ground after that, and she was not disgraced, grabbing fourth in a tightly fought affair.

Andrea Atzeni maintained his great form when steering the Teofilo 4yo Ajman Princess from pillar to post to survive a steward’s enquiry and make it a five wins for British runners in the last six runnings.

The winner is entered for the Prix de l’Opera and in the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.