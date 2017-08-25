PA Looks The Warmer At Chilly Fairview Today

An eight race turf programme with a 12h45 start to the Bipot greets punters at a chilly Fairview today.

The fields are nicely patronised and the Place Accumulator may be the bet to follow with the SP best bet Seattle Lily (1) a likely banker in the first leg and Vous Et Var (4) looking to stand out in the fifth leg. The other fields look tricky!

The Pick 6 is bolstered by a R262 762 carryover with the pool anticipated to get to a bar. The exotic kicks off in the third race @ 14h00.

The day’s feature, the Listed Jockey Club Stakes, the third leg of the Eastern Cape Fiillies and Mares Challenge is previewed here.

Trainer Alan Greeff has won the first two legs of the 2017 Challenge. But he won’t be in line to bank the R250 000 Challenge Bonus for the winner of all three legs today as he won the first two legs with two different horses.

Clear Sailing (Argonaut) won the first leg, the R150 000 Listed East Cape Breeders Stakes run over 1200m on 30 June.

Beataboutthebush (Gimmethegreenlight) won the R150 000 Listed East Cape Paddock Stakes run over 1600m on 21 July.

With the distance range from 1200m to 2000m, it is definitely not a walk-in-the-park ‘Triple Crown’ by any means. But the progressive Beataboutthebush (who interestingly has won twice over 1200m) looks the business.

Enjoy the racing!