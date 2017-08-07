Pace – Fourie Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Cape Town that was concluded on 6 August 2017, Jockey Richard Fourie was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that whilst riding COPPER FORCE, he failed to maintain a reasonable pace after racing to the front of the field from a wide draw in Race 12 at Greyville Racecourse on 1 July 2017.

As a consequence, a number of horses were forced to ease and race wide at approximately the 1100m.

Jockey Fourie pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of 7 days. Jockey Fourie has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.

Jockey Fourie waived his Right of Appeal, and was granted permission to take his suspension with effect from 7 August 2017 to 13 August 2017, both days inclusive.