Chrigor Stud To Sponsor Richard Fourie

The Sporting Post is proud to break the news that crack Cape lightweight Richard Fourie, who rode a Gr1 double at the Gold Cup Festival at Greyville this past weekend, has a new sponsor with effect from 1 September.

Leading Glen Kotzen owners Chrigor Stud, in whose colours Fourie rode Eyes Wide Open to victory in the Gr1 Premiers Champion Stakes and Princess Peach in the Gr3 The Debutante, will sponsor Fourie.

Chrigor’s Hugo Hattingh said that the family operation was proud and privileged to be associated with a top jockey and family man like Richard Fourie.

“He is a thorough professional and enjoys a great balance between his personal life and professional life. We believe our shared values and goals will provide great synergy and fun in the months and years ahead. It is great to invest in a game that we love and we wish Richard every success,” said Hugo.

Read the Chrigor Stud success story here