SA-Bred in Group 3 At Tipperary

SA-bred filly Same Jurisdiction continues her international campaign in race 4 at Tipperary on Thursday, 31 August 2017.

The Drakenstein Stud owned filly has had five starts in the Northern Hemisphere, finishing 4th on her UK debut in the 7f Gr3 Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster on 9 September 2016.

She was unplaced in the 1400m Gr1 Qatar Prix de la Foret on Arc day 2016, finished 2nd in the Class 3 Sharnford Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Leicester on 5 June 2017 and joined Smart Call for the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at the 2017 Ascot Festival where she finished 11th. On 4 August 2017 she lined up for the 7 furlong G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes on the Glorious Goodwood card, finishing 5th behind the Francois Rohaut-trained Al Jazi.

This afternoon, Ed Dunlop sends her out in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Fairy Bridge Stakes over 7 1/2 furlongs at Tipperary where she will be partnered by jockey Kevin Manning. The field of 12 will face the starter at 18:55 South African time. Commenting on his blog earlier today, Dunlop wrote: “She ran well at Goodwood las time and the ground will be similar to what she experienced then, this evening. It is a very open contest and if Music Box can overcome her draw in ten she looks like the horse we all have to beat. She does have to turn the tables with Realtra (who has to be respected too) but she went close in a Group 3 last time and has been progressing with every run recently. Raymonda did not step forward from her Fairyhouse third last time but she was not too far behind Realtra at Fairyhouse when they met and with a three pound pull at the weights, a return to that form would see her go close. Our filly had to challenge wide at Goodwood, she seems in good form and a repeat of that run would give her each way claims this evening.”

Same Jurisdiction is from the first crop of Mambo In Seattle out of the lightly raced one-time winning Captain Al mare, Diana De Carlo. Bred by Klawervlei Stud, Same Jurisdiction was purchased by Riverton Stud’s Duncan Barry and John Gatt at the 2012 Cape Mare & Weanling Sale for R25 000 and resold to Howells Racing for R270,000 on the 2013 KZN Yearling Sale. Conditioned by Ashburton trainer Duncan Howells during her South African campaign, Same Jurisdiction initially raced in the interests of Messrs I.F.M. van Schalkwyk, D.C. Howells, L.C. Vermaak, Dr R.H. Katzwinkel and Mrs M.A.M. Powell. Drakenstein Stud Farm purchased an interest at the end of her 2yo racing season. After finishing second to Smart Call in the 2016 Gr1 Majorca Stakes, Drakenstein Stud bought out the remaining partners and decided to campaign the filly abroad.