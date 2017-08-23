SA First For Frankel

Superstar racer Frankel continued his global conquest when his beautifully bred daughter Miss Frankel put the cynics and hype merchants to the sword in a flash display of power galloping to win her second outing at a sun drenched Scottsville on Wednesday.

Ridden by Anton Marcus, the beautiful chestnut had to endure some anxious moments in the stalls before getting away on terms to beat her 13 opponents in the Maiden Plate over the 1000m.

With the going appearing to favour the middle to outside, Marcus had the Avontuur flyer out like a bullet from her 3 gate and drifted her to the middle of the track. She won in a common canter and looks to have a bright future.

South Africa now joins England, France, Ireland, Japan, USA, Argentina, Chile and Australia on the Frankel world map.

Bred and raced by Avontuur, Miss Frankel is a daughter of Var’s Equus champion Val De Ra, who won 11 of her 13 starts, including four Gr1’s.

An elated Avontuur General Manager Pippa Mickleburgh said that the faith of the Avontuur team in their smart filly and the capabilities of top trainer Dennis Drier, who trained the winner’s champion Mom, had been vindicated. “We are very proud of this top-class family,” said Pippa