SA Interest At Glorious Goodwood

South African filly Same Jurisdiction will hopefully bring some much needed sunshine to the Glorious Goodwood card on Friday, 4 August 2017 when she joins a field of 17 fillies and mares in the 7 furlong G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes.

Same Jurisdiction will be saddled by Newmarket trainer Ed Dunlop and has the services of the talented young Adam Kirby in the saddle.

Since leaving our shores in 2016, the Drakenstein Stud owned filly has had four international starts to date, finishing 4th on her UK debut in the 7f Gr3 Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster on 9 September 2016.

She was unplaced in the 1400m Gr1 Qatar Prix de la Foret on Arc day 2016, finished 2nd in the Class 3 Sharnford Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Leicester on 5 June 2017 and joined Smart Call for the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at the 2017 Ascot Festival where she finished 11th.

The field for today’s race will be under starter’s orders at 17:40 South African time.

Same Jurisdiction is from the first crop of Mambo In Seattle out of the lightly raced one-time winning Captain Al mare, Diana De Carlo. Same Jurisdiction was bred by Klawervlei Stud and pinhooked by Riverton Stud’s Duncan Barry and John Gatt at the 2012 Cape Mare & Weanling Sale for R25 000. Offered on the 2013 KZN Yearling Sale, she was purchased by Howells Racing for R270 000. Same Jurisdiction was trained by Ashburton trainer Duncan Howells during her South African campaign and raced in the interests of Messrs I.F.M. van Schalkwyk, D.C. Howells, L.C. Vermaak, Dr R.H. Katzwinkel and Mrs M.A.M. Powell. Drakenstein Stud Farm purchased an interest at the end of her 2yo racing season. After finishing second to Smart Call in the 2016 Gr1 Majorca Stakes, Drakenstein Stud bought out the remaining partners and decided to campaign the filly abroad.