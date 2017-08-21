Sherman Brown Touches The World

South African horseracing saluted another one of its jockeys carrying the flag on the world stage when Sherman Brown won the 1436 CECF North Dakota Classic at Yiqi racecourse on Sunday.

His mount Hales (Aus), a son of Haradasun who also produced Gauteng Guineas winner, Harry’s Son, was ridden to an easy victory by Brown.

The bay gelding is no stranger to the CECF, as he won the Yitai Cup last year during the same event.

Themed “Touch the World,” the China Equine Cultural Festival concluded its two-day run with racing at Yiqi Racecourse as well as the grand opening of the Ordos Horse Gallery and Manor on Sunday in Inner Mongolia.

