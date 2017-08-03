Jason Returns Call With 2 Winners

Jockey Jason Smitsdorff was charged with a contravention of Rule 56.2.4 for taking a cellphone into the jockeys’ quarters at Kenilworth last Tuesday.

He signed an admission of guilt and was fined R2 500, which was wholly suspended for 6 months. In coming to a penalty the Stewards took into account that he had been requested to return to the jockeys’ quarters as a replacement rider.

Smitsdorff, who had not ridden a winner for two months up to then, bounced back with a winner at Kenilworth on Saturday – and another at Fairview on Monday to end his season on a high.

