Summerhill Slash Stallion Fees

Summerhill Stud owner Mick Goss, so often a pace-setter in the South African bloodstock industry, has taken the drastic step of slashing the fees of several of his stallions by between 33 and 40%.

Michael Clower writes on www.goldcircle.co.za that Gr1 winner Brave Mary’s sire Brave Tin Soldier comes down from R15 000 to R10 000 while Capetown Noir, Linngari and Willow Magic are reduced from R20 000 to R 12 000. Seemingly substantial discounts are available on others.

Goss said: “Too many horses are not making their production costs in the sales ring and we invite you to talk to us about your needs so that we can see what we can do to accommodate them. We’d like to think we have the capacity to surprise.”

But Goss has also reiterated his belief that export protocols will soon open up and in May he said: “I will be pretty bullish that we’ll have something concrete in place by December.” He was buoyed by a prominent French breeder saying that the European Union will look again at South Africa’s equine export position before the end of the year.

Indeed there is growing optimism among many in South Africa that the Export Task Team will be able to make a breakthrough in the near future and the ETT has been boosted by the recent addition of Cape Thoroughbred Sales boss Adrian Todd.

It is not just in Europe that the breakthrough could come. Two months ago thoroughbrednews.com.au boss Rob Burnett wrote on this page how Hong Kong is eyeing South Africa for the purchase of 1 500 horses needed to expand the Chinese racing industry.

The Sydney-based Burnett, a regular visitor to the July and the Met, believes that there is a realistic possibility of Hong Kong admitting South African horses without first having to undergo quarantine elsewhere.