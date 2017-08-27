That’s The Spirit!

A record-priced yearling looks set to provide his second-hand owners with some fun yet.

The smooth victory, when bulleting through down the rail from near last, by Jet Master 6yo Master’s Spirit in the MR 80 Handicap at Kenilworth on Saturday reminded us of the tale attached to the gelding.

The day after Jet Master’s funeral, the Klipdrif Stud staff were doing some routine work with the colt’s dam, Urabamba. Master’s Spirit broke free and ran off, only to be found standing quietly at his sire’s grave.No sooner had they rounded him up and returned him to his mother, than he broke away and made a beeline for the grave for a second time.

He went on to be a R3,3 million 2013 BSA National Yearling Sale record pricer (one of the last progeny of his great sire) when purchased for Sheikh Hamdan. Trained by Mike de Kock, he won 4 races.

Greenstreet Bloodstock’s Justin Vermaak went to R200 000 to buy Master’s Spirit at the 2016 Michael Holmes Super Sale and the racing syndicate will be thrilled that Justin Snaith has found the winning recipe at his eighth outing in the green and black.

The boom 3yo Cot Campbell should not be written off after his handicap fourth at Kenilworth on Saturday.

The son of Trippi has carried a weight of hype since his quiet debut back in April, and having started a red hot odds-on shot in two of his three starts prior to Saturday, it was no surprise to see punters coming for him in his post-maiden handicap debut.

The first foal of treble Gr1 winner Ebony Flyer was a R3,3 million Cape Premier Yearling Sale purchase and after his impressive maiden hack-up, he was expected to win this modest MR 72 Handicap.

But inexperience may have been his undoing. Richard Fourie had him way back early on and into the home straight it was clear he was not kicking on with any fire. The leaders were lengths ahead before he found his stride and the race was over by the time Cot Campbell got going. He was beaten 2,10 lengths by Joey Ramsden’s Alado gelding Apollo Star, on whom Calvin Ngcobo gave the 49 today (Sunday) Milnerton Trainer an early birthday wish.

Cot Campbell, named after the founder of Dogwood Stable in the USA, will have a chance to redeem his reputation. Get on next time.

Aldo Domeyer enjoyed another good day, riding four winners to take his season tally to 15, with one August meeting still to come on Wednesday. Two of the Domeyer winners were for his old boss Andre Nel.

Trainer Dan Katz saddled his second winner in a week since taking over the Adams string, when R400 000 CTS buy I Am Captain strolled in to win the Workriders Maiden Plate.

Hemel ‘N Aarde’s Danzig stallion Alado sired two winners on the afternoon – with Rocket Countdown and Apollo Star winning their respective races well.