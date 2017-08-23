The Orange Star Shines

Duke Of Marmalade’s outstanding son Big Orange continues to top the staying rankings in the latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards. These reflect points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, August 20, 2017.

The 27th annual Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

The Cartier Racing Awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in European horseracing.

There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months. European horseracing’s top awards are arrived at through three established strands. Points are earned by horses in Pattern races (30% of the total) and these are combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

See the latest standings: