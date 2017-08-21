Top SA Sprinter’s Daughter Shows Class

A daughter of top-class SA sprinter Noble Heir (Kahal) maintained her unbeaten record from three starts when she beat Blue Diamond Stakes winner Catchy by a head in a thrilling finish to the Gr3 Quezette Stakes run over 1100m at Caulfield on Saturday.

An elated jockey Ben Melham said that Crown Witness had an easy run on the speed. “She did a real good job, she was real game to the line. At this distance today and with one to chase she settled nice but I’ll leave it to the experts to decide if she’ll stretch out over further.”

A A$50,000 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale graduate, Crown Witness made it three straight wins on Saturday to beat a filly hailed as champion material.

Crown Witness, by Star Witness, is trained by Stuart Webb and was bred by Golden Grove Stud Farm. She is the first winner produced by the former Dennis Bosch-trained grey flyer.

The Connington Stud-bred Noble Heir won or placed in 18 of her 26 outings, with her big moment coming in the 2010 Gr1 Computaform Sprint – a race in which she won away from home beating champion sprinter Mythical Flight (Jet Master) and the Gr1 winners Warm White Night (Western Winter) and Private Jet (Orpen).

Noble Heir is one of three winners produced by the Kilconnel mare Irish Honour.

In 2010 Noble Heir was bought by Australian multi-millionaire racehorse owner and Ultra Tune executive chairman Sean Buckley. He races and breeds under the Ultra Thoroughbreds banner.

Buckley earlier enjoyed group success with SA purchases in Perfect Promise, a Gr1 winner in both South Africa and Australia, Battle Maiden, who was Champion three-year-old filly, Dane Julia, another dual Gr1 winner in both South Africa and New Zealand, 2008 SA Oaks winner Happy Spirit and Emblem Of Liberty, who beat Dancer’s Daughter and River Jetez to win the Gr1 Paddock Stakes.