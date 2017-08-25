Denman’s ‘Moving Like A Winner’

South African Trevor Denman will be inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame in January.

Denman will make a special trip from his Minnesota farm, where he all but disappears to during his offseason, to attend the ceremony at the Lakeside Golf Club.

“This is a special honour because this encompasses all sports,” said Denman, before lending his all-but-patented South African accent to flawlessly calling another day of racing here Thursday. “It’s very, very nice. I mean, to be among some of the huge names that have won this honour — it’s very flattering.”

