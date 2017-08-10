Met Baron Hits Britain

Brett Crawford flies to England on Thursday to check over Whisky Baron before the Sun Met winner begins serious work in preparation for his British campaign, writes Michael Clower.

Crawford said: “Whisky Baron works on grass at Newmarket next week for the first time since he arrived in England. He is doing very well and everything is fine with him. He will have his first British race at Newmarket either in the Shadwell Joel Stakes on 29 September or in a seven furlong race the following month.”

