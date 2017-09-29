The catalogue for the 2017 Emperors Palace Ready To Run Sale are now available.

To download your copy, click on the images below, visit http://www.summerhill.co.za/ready-to-run-sale-2017/ or https://livestockauctions.net/ or contact Summerhill if you would like a hard copy.

There are only 62 lots available, including the last of the Await The Dawns.

The sale will be held at the Summerhill School Of Excellence on Wednesday, 25 October 2017 and bidding starts at 2pm.

E-mail [email protected] or [email protected] to book your seat.