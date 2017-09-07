Another Cape Trainer Opens In KZN

After a season best finish at third on the National Trainers Log last term and an excellent KZN Champions Season, Phillipi trainer Brett Crawford follows in the footsteps of colleagues Dean Kannemeyer and Candice Bass-Robinson in opening a permanent satellite yard at Summerveld.

Gold Circle have allocated Crawford 30 boxes from 1 October.

Brett will be partnered by Peter Muscutt, who will take responsibility for the Durban operation.

www.crawfordracing.net reports that Muscutt was a vital part of the team that secured four Gr1 wins and many other significant races over the last few months. Muscutt has decided against returning to Australia and Singapore.

Opening at Summerveld gives Crawford Racing more options for optimising the career paths of horses. Some thoroughbreds benefit from the sub-tropical climate, whilst the Greyville Polytrack surface suits horses with a particular stride pattern and running style.

KZN racing is strongest during Winter when major stables move their strings in for the big races, but at other times of the year the standard drops, making it an attractive venue for lesser lights who become more competitive when facing relatively weaker rivals.

Trainer Shane Humby recently relocated from Milnerton to Ashburton.