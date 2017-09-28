Avontuur Star Sidelined By Laminitis

“Var is really doing incredible work at the moment as he takes up some of the slack due to Oratorio being booked off for the next few months, as he recovers from Laminitis,” says Avontuur Estate GM Pippa Mickleburgh.

The sad news relating to one of Avontuur Thoroughbred Farm’s respected stallions, became known this week, when the rest of his booked coverings had to be cancelled, so that the team could concentrate on getting him back to full health.

“He’s a really relaxed horse, with a laid-back personality, so he is an easy patient,” explained Avontuur GM Pippa Mickleburgh in a press release issued on Thursday 28 September.

“We hope to have him back to full strength by next year at the latest, and as he’s reacting so well to the medical regime at the moment, we could even hope for an earlier recovery, with a bit of luck,” she says.

In the meantime Pippa is very happy with the current crop of Oratorio foals and says that she has an excellent group of Oratorio’s to line up for the yearling sales in 2018.

“It is a horrible experience for all of us at the farm to see him in pain, especially as his progeny are starting to show their class on a regular basis, with another wonderful win for him yesterday at Durbanville with Orakal. But the most important thing now is to concentrate on his health and to get him fully on the road to recovery.”

Pippa thanked the industry on behalf of the Avontuur tyeam for the good wishes which have been streaming in and stressed that the support was appreciated.

Ed- Laminitis is a painful inflammatory condition of the tissues (laminae) that bond the hoof wall to the pedal (coffin) bone in the horses hoof. It can affect any horse, of any age or sex, at any time of the year.