Candice In The Shake Up

CORNE SPIES

Race 4 – CHESTNUT’S HALO (9): Probably will need but hoping to lurk into the back end of the quartet but will be happy if finishing mid field.

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 4 – ENSEMBLE (11): Is quite pacey, not the strongest field. If she jumps well, I would not be surprised to see her in the shake up.

Race 9 – INTHEPURPLERAIN (9): Is showing nice work but may just be in need of this run. In saying that, I am hoping to see this horse running on at the finish.

WEIHO MARWING

Could not be contacted for comment.

LUCKY HOUDALAKIS

Prefers not to comment.

ROBBIE SAGE

Race 9 – FRESH BLAST (7): This will be an educational run and will need the experience.

