Defending Durbanville

The absence of grass gallops at Durbanville and Kenilworth has frustrated certain Cape trainers with the preparation of their runners in advance of the summer season.

After rave reviews were the order of the opening day of the revamped Durbanville on Saturday 23 September, there are concerns that the new track is too firm.

“The ‘new’ Durbanville was supposed to provide ‘benefits’. So far the ‘benefits’ include no gallops there, nor anywhere for that matter – not even for feature races, for the last ten months,” said one trainer.

After Wednesday’s meeting, some trainers and jockeys said that the track was ‘firmer than it was before’.

“Bunching, bad, irresponsible and dangerous riding is more prevalent than ever, and front runners and well-drawn handy horses are afforded an even bigger advantage than before it was closed!” said another.

Western Cape Chief Stipendiary Steward Ernie Rodriguez refuted suggestions that the track could be blamed for ‘bad or irresponsible’ riding.

“Bad riding is bad riding, full stop. What I do believe though is that the local jockeys may have to learn to ride the 1000m. If you miss the break there is just no time to recover. Our report for Wednesday’s meeting covers the incidents that occurred on the day. We will continue to monitor and guide the riders as we have always done,” he said.

Kenilworth Racing General Manager Dean Diedericks said that he was sympathetic to the trainer’s concerns but that he had to look after a broad range of stakeholders and their interests – including ensuring that the tracks under his control would stand up to use over the season that lies ahead.

“Given the drought conditions prevailing in the province and the fact that in Durbanville’s case we are dealing with a brand new baby and learning about it as go along, we are adapting as we go. It’s not simply a case of turning on the taps and reducing the firmness.”

He added that it was a ‘near miracle’ that Durbanville had been ready on time in the first place and that the hard work and effort that had gone into it should not be underestimated.

“It looks terrific as everybody agrees – but it’s a relatively virgin surface. When racing moves to Kenilworth in October I will be putting on a decent top-dressing and vertidrains. We need to sort out the undulations – this is basically post-operative care. We cannot just go ahead and hammer it and hope for the best! That’s why I’m not able to accommodate gallops now. The trainers need to take responsibility for their horses’ preparation. And they have been kept well informed,” he added.

Diedericks said that his team were also under pressure to ready Kenilworth for the season. The track had taken the full weight of Durbanville’s closure for the past 12 months in less than favourable climatic conditions.

“We approached council ages ago to obtain an authority to irrigate. We didn’t have any joy. There is an alternative to look at adding extra boreholes. The next six months are going to be tough. Local authorities are talking about reaching ‘Water Day Zero’ in January. Kenilworth will not be available for gallops now either,“ he added.

With the news that various top up-country yards will be opening sattelite yards in the Cape, the question of grass gallops is likely to remain a vexing one.

An eight race meeting will be held at Durbanville on Saturday 30 September. The first race – over 1000m – is off at 13h00.

