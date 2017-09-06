Orange Still Top Of The Tree

Drakenstein stallion Duke Of Marmalade’s outstanding son Big Orange holds sway atop the Stayer category for the internationally recognised Cartier Racing Awards.

The latest points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, September 3, 2017, have been published. The Cartier Racing Awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in European horseracing.

The awards function will be held at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable – 160

Winter – 148

Ulysses – 140

Barney Roy – 116

Ribchester – 110

Churchill – 104

Roly Poly – 96

Thunder Snow – 90

Decorated Knight – 80

Highland Reel – 80

Cartier Older Horse

Ulysses – 140

Ribchester – 110

Decorated Knight – 80

Highland Reel – 80

Cloth Of Stars – 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy – 116

Churchill – 104

Thunder Snow – 90

Al Wukair – 72

Brametot – 72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable – 160

Winter – 148

Roly Poly – 96

Sobetsu – 56

Rhododendron – 48

Senga – 48

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel – 68

Marsha – 60

Brando – 48

Lady Aurelia – 48

Caravaggio – 40

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange – 72

Stradivarius – 48

Order Of St George – 36

Marmelo – 32

Vazirabad – 31

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Sioux Nation – 48

Unfortunately – 48

Beckford – 32

Cardsharp – 28

Havana Grey – 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Clemmie – 24

Heartache – 20

Actress – 16

Different League – 16

Happily – 16

Magical – 16

Nyaleti – 16

Threading – 16