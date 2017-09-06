Orange Still Top Of The Tree

Drakenstein stallion Duke Of Marmalade’s outstanding son Big Orange holds sway atop the Stayer category for the internationally recognised Cartier Racing Awards.
The latest points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, September 3, 2017, have been published. The Cartier Racing Awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in European horseracing.
The awards function will be held at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14, 2017.
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Enable – 160
Winter – 148
Ulysses – 140
Barney Roy – 116
Ribchester – 110
Churchill – 104
Roly Poly – 96
Thunder Snow – 90
Decorated Knight – 80
Highland Reel – 80
Cartier Older Horse
Ulysses – 140
Ribchester – 110
Decorated Knight – 80
Highland Reel – 80
Cloth Of Stars – 56
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Barney Roy – 116
Churchill – 104
Thunder Snow – 90
Al Wukair – 72
Brametot – 72
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Enable – 160
Winter – 148
Roly Poly – 96
Sobetsu – 56
Rhododendron – 48
Senga – 48
Cartier Sprinter
Harry Angel – 68
Marsha – 60
Brando – 48
Lady Aurelia – 48
Caravaggio – 40
Cartier Stayer
Big Orange – 72
Stradivarius – 48
Order Of St George – 36
Marmelo – 32
Vazirabad – 31
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
Sioux Nation – 48
Unfortunately – 48
Beckford – 32
Cardsharp – 28
Havana Grey – 24
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
Clemmie – 24
Heartache – 20
Actress – 16
Different League – 16
Happily – 16
Magical – 16
Nyaleti – 16
Threading – 16