Crunch Week For Heritage Hopefuls

Bumper entry of 70

Updated on

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren made a major impact when winning the inaugural running of the R750 000 Grand Heritage just under a year ago with Irish Pride. On the afternoon he saddled four winners, with his winning rider Gavin Lerena bagging five firsts.

Flashback to Irish Pride (Gavin Lerena) win in 2016

Van Vuuren’s name does not appear next to any one of the 70 entries listed for the 2017 renewal of South Africa’s most populated race, which will be run at the Vaal on 30 September – but there is still time.

Supplementary entries close at 11h00 on Monday, 18 September with the final weights being published on Tuesday, 19 September. Declarations are due by 11h00 Wednesday, 20 September.

Spring Spree winner Will Pays tops the weights

In order to be considered for inclusion in the final field, every horse nominated must have had at least a minimum of one run from time of first Entry up to and including the time of Final Supplementary Entry. So we are bound to see a few entrants having a run this week.

The bright idea of creating a 1475m straight-course charge for a massive field of 28 mid-handicappers, across a wide range of weights – offering all owners and trainers a tilt at a decent stake (R750 000) and attracting big betting pools and handsome payouts – proved quite an innovation in an environment where betting turnovers are under serious pressure.

Stakes are paid all the way down to fifteenth position.

While 27 ran in 2016, a field of 28 runners (with two reserves) is likely to face the starter at the end of this nmonth .

Most of the local trainers have nominated runners including Champion Trainer Sean Tarry, Mike de Kock Mike and Adam Azzie, Geoff Woodruff and Paul Peter, but trainers from other centres have also entered runners.

PE raider Classify – top class prep run

Duncan Howells, who is the new Champion Trainer in KwaZulu-Natal, has entered Secret Captain and Gingerbread Man, while Paarl-based Glen Kotzen has nominated Fellow Traveller. Port Elizabeth-based Dorrie Sham has entered Classify, who ran an excellent trial in the Gr3 Spring Spree Stakes last week in his first start in Gauteng. He will be well acclimatized come 30 September.

The entrants range from the MR 108 Spring Spree Stakes winner, Will Pays down to Paul Peter’s MR 53 Jim Cables.

Base Weights are determined by the Handicapper prior to consideration of additional weights for Graded and Listed races. Additional Penalties accrue for highest Graded/Listed win in the last 18 months prior to date of First Entry.

No Sex allowance or Apprentice allowance is claimed.

The determination of final field is at the sole discretion of the Operator, with the selection coming  from three tiers of entrants.

46 Will Pays (6G) 67 108 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie
47 Captain Aldo (7G) 65.5 103 BA St John Gray
67 Pivotal Pursuit (8G) 64 104 BA Gary Alexander
8 Romany Prince (5G) 63.5 101 A Ormond Ferraris
39 Splendid Garden (6G) 62.5 101 BAT M G Azzie/A A Azzie
70 Arctica (5G) 60.5 97 BA M G Azzie/A A Azzie
18 Maximizer (4C) 60.5 97 A Paul Peter
17 Classify (6G) 59.5 95 A Dorrie Sham
61 Mitraad (AUS) (6G) 59.5 95 A Mike de Kock
62 Unagi (4G) 59 95 A Gary Alexander
59 Doing It For Dan (6G) 59 94 BAT Louis Goosen
12 Just As I Said (5G) 59 94 AT Lucky Houdalakis
53 Donny G (5G) 57.5 91 A Sean Tarry
56 Raasmaal (AUS) (4G) 57 91 A Mike de Kock
16 Count Tassilo (5G) 57 90 AT Sean Tarry
14 Forest Fox (6G) 56.5 89 A Paul Peter
7 Kilrain (6G) 56.5 89 A Mike de Kock
31 Kings Archer (6H) 56.5 89 BA Stuart Pettigrew
58 She’s A Dragon (5M) 56.5 89 PA Craig Mayhew
21 Toro Rosso (BRZ) (6H) 56.5 89 AT Mike de Kock
25 Al Danza (4F) 56 89 A Geoff Woodruff
43 Chili Con Carne (4G) 55.5 88 AT Lucky Houdalakis
33 Daffiq (4G) 55.5 88 AT Mike de Kock
37 Elevated (4G) 55.5 88 Mike de Kock
45 Gingerbread Man (4G) 55.5 88 A Duncan Howells
10 Front Rank (6G) 55.5 87 AT Tyrone Zackey
22 Jubilee Line (5G) 55.5 87 AT Scott Kenny
9 Ribovar (4G) 55 87 A Sean Tarry
68 Hidden Agenda (6G) 55 86 A Scott Kenny
6 Joey Piper (4G) 54.5 86 BA Paul Peter
15 Secret Captain (4G) 54.5 86 A Duncan Howells
38 Smokey Affair (4F) 54.5 86 A Mike de Kock
48 #Social Order (4G) 54.5 86 A Sean Tarry
65 Morpheus (7G) 54.5 85 A Scott Kenny
44 Shivering Sea (5M) 54.5 85 AT St John Gray
26 Tandava (ZIM) (5G) 54.5 85 A Gokhan Terzi
49 Trading Profit (5G) 54.5 85 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie
5 Bold Viking (4G) 54 85 BAT Sean Tarry
36 Bonnie Prince (4G) 54 85 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie
1 Rouge Allure (4F) 54 85 BAT Stephen Moffatt
13 Fellow Traveller (4C) 53.5 84 BAT Glen Kotzen
34 My Friend Lee (4F) 53.5 84 A Lucky Houdalakis
69 Man’s Inn (6G) 53 82 BA Lucky Houdalakis
3 Street Flyer (AUS) (6G) 53 82 A Lucky Houdalakis
35 Yankee Captain (5G) 53 82 BA Sean Tarry
57 Zouaves (4G) 52 81 A Geoff Woodruff
11 Starrett City (5G) 52 80 A Geoff Woodruff
51 Brave Nomad (4G) 51.5 80 AT Sean Tarry
2 Cockade (7G) 51.5 79 AT Lucky Houdalakis
28 Don Christo (6G) 51 78 BA Scott Kenny
24 Golden Man (6G) 51 78 AT Grant Maroun
66 Killua Castle (AUS) (8G) 51 78 BA Geoff Woodruff
29 Vulcan (9G) 50.5 77 A Scott Kenny
54 Sweet Lady Jade (4F) 50 77 A Sean Tarry
41 Double Appeal (4G) 49 75 BAT Joe Soma
52 Plum British (4G) 49 75 AT Paul Peter
42 Artemisia (5M) 49 74 BA Grant Maroun
60 Nephrite (5G) 49 74 A Lucky Houdalakis
50 Shogun (5G) 49 74 A Ormond Ferraris
30 Bold Coast (4G) 48.5 74 A Stanley Ferreira
27 Orapa (4G) 48.5 74 BAT Joe Soma
55 Sail For Joy (4G) 48.5 74 A Scott Kenny
23 Timeofthevikings (4C) 48.5 74 BA Grant Maroun
19 Dirty Champagne (7G) 48.5 73 BA Gokhan Terzi
4 Counterstroke (6G) 46 68 BAT Lucky Houdalakis
20 Rebel Baron (4G) 44.5 66 A Lucky Houdalakis
63 Crazy Vision (4G) 44 65 BA Alec Laird
32 Racing Free (6G) 44 64 A St John Gray
40 Var’s Your Daddy (5G) 44 64 A St John Gray
64 Jim Cables (4G) 38 53 AT Paul Peter
(70)
