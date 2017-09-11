Crunch Week For Heritage Hopefuls

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren made a major impact when winning the inaugural running of the R750 000 Grand Heritage just under a year ago with Irish Pride. On the afternoon he saddled four winners, with his winning rider Gavin Lerena bagging five firsts.

Van Vuuren’s name does not appear next to any one of the 70 entries listed for the 2017 renewal of South Africa’s most populated race, which will be run at the Vaal on 30 September – but there is still time.

Supplementary entries close at 11h00 on Monday, 18 September with the final weights being published on Tuesday, 19 September. Declarations are due by 11h00 Wednesday, 20 September.

In order to be considered for inclusion in the final field, every horse nominated must have had at least a minimum of one run from time of first Entry up to and including the time of Final Supplementary Entry. So we are bound to see a few entrants having a run this week.

The bright idea of creating a 1475m straight-course charge for a massive field of 28 mid-handicappers, across a wide range of weights – offering all owners and trainers a tilt at a decent stake (R750 000) and attracting big betting pools and handsome payouts – proved quite an innovation in an environment where betting turnovers are under serious pressure.

Stakes are paid all the way down to fifteenth position.

While 27 ran in 2016, a field of 28 runners (with two reserves) is likely to face the starter at the end of this nmonth .

Most of the local trainers have nominated runners including Champion Trainer Sean Tarry, Mike de Kock Mike and Adam Azzie, Geoff Woodruff and Paul Peter, but trainers from other centres have also entered runners.

Duncan Howells, who is the new Champion Trainer in KwaZulu-Natal, has entered Secret Captain and Gingerbread Man, while Paarl-based Glen Kotzen has nominated Fellow Traveller. Port Elizabeth-based Dorrie Sham has entered Classify, who ran an excellent trial in the Gr3 Spring Spree Stakes last week in his first start in Gauteng. He will be well acclimatized come 30 September.

The entrants range from the MR 108 Spring Spree Stakes winner, Will Pays down to Paul Peter’s MR 53 Jim Cables.

Base Weights are determined by the Handicapper prior to consideration of additional weights for Graded and Listed races. Additional Penalties accrue for highest Graded/Listed win in the last 18 months prior to date of First Entry.

No Sex allowance or Apprentice allowance is claimed.

The determination of final field is at the sole discretion of the Operator, with the selection coming from three tiers of entrants.

46 Will Pays (6G) 67 108 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie 47 Captain Aldo (7G) 65.5 103 BA St John Gray 67 Pivotal Pursuit (8G) 64 104 BA Gary Alexander 8 Romany Prince (5G) 63.5 101 A Ormond Ferraris 39 Splendid Garden (6G) 62.5 101 BAT M G Azzie/A A Azzie 70 Arctica (5G) 60.5 97 BA M G Azzie/A A Azzie 18 Maximizer (4C) 60.5 97 A Paul Peter 17 Classify (6G) 59.5 95 A Dorrie Sham 61 Mitraad (AUS) (6G) 59.5 95 A Mike de Kock 62 Unagi (4G) 59 95 A Gary Alexander 59 Doing It For Dan (6G) 59 94 BAT Louis Goosen 12 Just As I Said (5G) 59 94 AT Lucky Houdalakis 53 Donny G (5G) 57.5 91 A Sean Tarry 56 Raasmaal (AUS) (4G) 57 91 A Mike de Kock 16 Count Tassilo (5G) 57 90 AT Sean Tarry 14 Forest Fox (6G) 56.5 89 A Paul Peter 7 Kilrain (6G) 56.5 89 A Mike de Kock 31 Kings Archer (6H) 56.5 89 BA Stuart Pettigrew 58 She’s A Dragon (5M) 56.5 89 PA Craig Mayhew 21 Toro Rosso (BRZ) (6H) 56.5 89 AT Mike de Kock 25 Al Danza (4F) 56 89 A Geoff Woodruff 43 Chili Con Carne (4G) 55.5 88 AT Lucky Houdalakis 33 Daffiq (4G) 55.5 88 AT Mike de Kock 37 Elevated (4G) 55.5 88 Mike de Kock 45 Gingerbread Man (4G) 55.5 88 A Duncan Howells 10 Front Rank (6G) 55.5 87 AT Tyrone Zackey 22 Jubilee Line (5G) 55.5 87 AT Scott Kenny 9 Ribovar (4G) 55 87 A Sean Tarry 68 Hidden Agenda (6G) 55 86 A Scott Kenny 6 Joey Piper (4G) 54.5 86 BA Paul Peter 15 Secret Captain (4G) 54.5 86 A Duncan Howells 38 Smokey Affair (4F) 54.5 86 A Mike de Kock 48 #Social Order (4G) 54.5 86 A Sean Tarry 65 Morpheus (7G) 54.5 85 A Scott Kenny 44 Shivering Sea (5M) 54.5 85 AT St John Gray 26 Tandava (ZIM) (5G) 54.5 85 A Gokhan Terzi 49 Trading Profit (5G) 54.5 85 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie 5 Bold Viking (4G) 54 85 BAT Sean Tarry 36 Bonnie Prince (4G) 54 85 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie 1 Rouge Allure (4F) 54 85 BAT Stephen Moffatt 13 Fellow Traveller (4C) 53.5 84 BAT Glen Kotzen 34 My Friend Lee (4F) 53.5 84 A Lucky Houdalakis 69 Man’s Inn (6G) 53 82 BA Lucky Houdalakis 3 Street Flyer (AUS) (6G) 53 82 A Lucky Houdalakis 35 Yankee Captain (5G) 53 82 BA Sean Tarry 57 Zouaves (4G) 52 81 A Geoff Woodruff 11 Starrett City (5G) 52 80 A Geoff Woodruff 51 Brave Nomad (4G) 51.5 80 AT Sean Tarry 2 Cockade (7G) 51.5 79 AT Lucky Houdalakis 28 Don Christo (6G) 51 78 BA Scott Kenny 24 Golden Man (6G) 51 78 AT Grant Maroun 66 Killua Castle (AUS) (8G) 51 78 BA Geoff Woodruff 29 Vulcan (9G) 50.5 77 A Scott Kenny 54 Sweet Lady Jade (4F) 50 77 A Sean Tarry 41 Double Appeal (4G) 49 75 BAT Joe Soma 52 Plum British (4G) 49 75 AT Paul Peter 42 Artemisia (5M) 49 74 BA Grant Maroun 60 Nephrite (5G) 49 74 A Lucky Houdalakis 50 Shogun (5G) 49 74 A Ormond Ferraris 30 Bold Coast (4G) 48.5 74 A Stanley Ferreira 27 Orapa (4G) 48.5 74 BAT Joe Soma 55 Sail For Joy (4G) 48.5 74 A Scott Kenny 23 Timeofthevikings (4C) 48.5 74 BA Grant Maroun 19 Dirty Champagne (7G) 48.5 73 BA Gokhan Terzi 4 Counterstroke (6G) 46 68 BAT Lucky Houdalakis 20 Rebel Baron (4G) 44.5 66 A Lucky Houdalakis 63 Crazy Vision (4G) 44 65 BA Alec Laird 32 Racing Free (6G) 44 64 A St John Gray 40 Var’s Your Daddy (5G) 44 64 A St John Gray 64 Jim Cables (4G) 38 53 AT Paul Peter (70)