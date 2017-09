The latest log standings for runners eligible to make the final field for two major Cape Thoroughbred Sales ready to run sale races to be held in November have been published.

The R2,5 million Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup will be run over 1400m at Turffontein on Charity Mile day, Saturday 4 November.

See the log here

The R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes will be run over 1400m at Kenilworth on Selangor Cup day, Saturday 18 November.

See the log here