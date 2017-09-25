Dillon Mauritius Stint Could Be Over

The current Mauritius racing season has not been a happy one for South African jockeys and the latest news from the island is that Donovan Dillon may be winging his way home.

The Gilbert Rousset stable terminated Dillon’s contract after last Saturday’s meeting.

Dillon rode 6 winners from 51 mounts. His first winner was aboard Top Of The Rock, who won on 29 July.

Donovan ‘Donny’’ Dillon turns 24 on 14 November and joined the SA Jockey Academy in 2010.

He rode with success in KZN and the Cape before commencing his first season in Mauritius this term.

In June a scandal erupted in Mauritius, involving SA jockeys Raymond Danielson, Brandon Lerena and Muzi Yeni.

All three were exonerated after a protracted investigation.