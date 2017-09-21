I used to travel to the Cape for the winter and soon realised that Durbanville with its short straight was not a track to come from too far back on, writes KZN trainer and leading Tellytrack host, James Goodman.
One day I had the hot favourite in a 1000m sprint. Well drawn my instructions to the jockey were to sit in the first two.
The horse drifted like a barge in the betting, despite my confidence.
He missed the break by a length or two and ran on strongly in the straight to run second.
Well the horse that won the race was a ‘oner’, trained by Dave Goss. They got the lot!
Robbery Park it was, but it has always had a certain charm!
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
2 comments on “Oner That Got Away”
I think you mean “oner” ie. the only trier in the race.
Thanks Ian – that spelling was debated!