Oner That Got Away

I used to travel to the Cape for the winter and soon realised that Durbanville with its short straight was not a track to come from too far back on, writes KZN trainer and leading Tellytrack host, James Goodman.

One day I had the hot favourite in a 1000m sprint. Well drawn my instructions to the jockey were to sit in the first two.

The horse drifted like a barge in the betting, despite my confidence.

He missed the break by a length or two and ran on strongly in the straight to run second.

Well the horse that won the race was a ‘oner’, trained by Dave Goss. They got the lot!

Robbery Park it was, but it has always had a certain charm!