Durbanville Thumbs Up From Champ

Multiple champion Jockey Garth Puller has ridden more winners at Durbanville than he cares to remember and gave the new track a thumbs-up after a brief visit recently.

“In an environment where racecourses are being sold, Kenilworth Racing are to be applauded for spending millions of rands on the upgrade of a track that is an integral part of the history of the game in the Cape and has a special place in the hearts of many people associated with it over the years,” said Puller.

He rode for the first time at Durbanville over 45 years ago and says the track is a very different platform today.

“It has always been a tight track, but it was very undulating in those days and you had to be up with the pace to have any chance of winning. It suited the shorter-striding horses and the turn was tight – in winter if you took the bend too fast, you’d land up slipping and on your side! The new camber has sorted that out. The hedges also gave it a unique character but they disappeared a long time ago,” he reflected.

Garth recalled how he would ride different horses for different stables at Durbanville on a Wednesday as opposed to his rides at Kenilworth on a Saturday. “The ‘better’ horses were kept away from Durbanville generally – although Empress Club broke the 1000m record there and National Currency also won there. Terrance Millard and Mike Azzie bucked the trend. Mind you, those two horses could win anywhere!”

He said that with the revamp, he had no doubt that Durbanville would attract better quality horses and serve a bigger purpose than a training gallops track and a hit-and-miss punting venue.

A frustrated punter once tagged Durbanville, ‘Robbery Park’. We hope he is there on Saturday.