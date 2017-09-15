No Stopping Penny!

Heversham Park’s Pivotal stallion Harry Hall’s daughter Favour’s Pride led all the way to win the topliner in gloomy overcast conditions at Fairview on Friday.

Confidence is a great tonic! Jockey Jarryd Penny rode a double on the day and booted home his 9th winner of the season, maintaining his purple patch of good form with a finely judged pace ride on the gutsy 4yo filly to win the R99 000 MR 100 Handicap on the poly 1200m.

Allowed to dictate the pace ahead of his six opponents, Penny kept his head – and balance – in the final 200m to hold off a determined challenge from the 16 to 10 favourite Vous Et Var, who just couldn’t nab the Corne Spies runner.

In a thriller in the fading light, Favour’s Pride held on to score by a head in a time of 69,09 secs.

The classy Vous Et Var tried hard but had to be content with his third consecutive second cheque.

Sir Duke maintained his form a further 2,45 lengths back in third.

Jacques Strydom and connections would have been pleased with the performance of polytrack star Gogetthesheriff, who was slightly slow away but ran on well to finish under 3 lengths back in fifth. A promising show of good behaviour and effort after a 28 week break!

As her name suggests, the winner is raced by and was bred by Favour Stud. She is out of the versatile five-time winner Sacred Sister (Manshood).

Favour’s Pride took her earnings to R588 600 with her 5th win and 16 places from 40 starts.

Her sire Harry Hall stands for a fee of R5 000 this season. All Heversham stallions are subject to a 50% filly’s concession.

Trainer Tara Laing may have been at home and laid low by a back injury but her able assistant Gavin Venter saddled a double and, with Alan Greeff, was the most successful yard on the day.

Jarryd Penny was the top jockey with two winners.