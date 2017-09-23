Watch The Sky Today

ANDRE NEL

Prefers not to comment.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – BLUE RHONE SKY (8): Is a full sister to African Night Sky and has some class about her. She is going to need her first run but do not leave her out any place bets.

GLEN KOTZEN

Could not be contacted for comment.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – TRAVEL IN STYLE (14): Will need the experience – not much expected.

BRETT CRAWFORD STABLE (BARRY)

Race 2 – VALBONNE (9): Has a nice draw but she will probably need this run.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Could not be contacted for comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.