The running of ‘the Vaal’s biggest horse race’, the World Sports Betting Grand Heritage, is scheduled for Saturday, 30 September 2017.

A total of 28 horses will vie for their share of R750,000 over 1475m at the Vaal Racecourse.

Andrew Bon chats to Mathew de Kock, Adam Azzie, Sean Tarry and Geoff Woodruff about their runners.

Final field below:-