SA Buyers Spend Big In Ireland

Mayfair Speculators get nine yearlings for a total of €2 355 000

Mayfair Speculators’ Markus Jooste

South African interests Mayfair Speculators and Form Bloodstock were active at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale in County Kidlare, Ireland, this week, where a well related son of Frankel topped the charts. The brother to two group winners was purchased by agent Justin Casse on behalf of Zayat Stables for €1.6 million.

Two millionaires by Galileo (a filly) and Frankel were the highlights of a sale well supported by a huge international cast of buyers , with BBA Ireland the leading buyer across the two days with 41 yearlings purchased for €4,373,000. The Castlebridge Consignment was the leading consignor with 24 yearlings selling for a total of €2,759,000 and an average of €114,958.

Thoroughbreddailynews reports that Mayfair Speculators, in partnership with Coolmore, spent €2.6 million on Galileo yearlings at Arqana in August and, making their first visit to Goffs, the team of investors also gave €625,000 for Barronstown Stud’s half-sister to Gr3 Minstrel Stakes winner Air Chief Marshal (Ire) (Danehill Dancer {Ire}) (lot 455).

Her 21-year-old dam, the Aga Khan-bred Hawala (Ire) (Warning {GB}), has been a hugely reliable producer, with 11 winners to her name including the listed winners Slip Dance (Ire) (Celtic Swing) and Misu Bond (Ire) (Danehill Dancer {Ire}).

Jehan Malherbe – Form Bloodstock

Buying in various partnerships across the two days, including with Form Bloodstock, Mayfair Speculators made their trip to Ireland worthwhile by getting involved in nine yearlings bought for a total of €2,355,000.

Mayfair Speculators also teamed up with Jehan Malherbe of Form Bloodstock to buy Barronstown Stud’s Australia filly (lot 265) out of Weekend Fling (Forest Wildcat), a half-sister to Gr1 Arkansas Derby winner Archarcharch (Arch), for €220,000. In total, 14 Australia yearlings were sold from 16 offered for an average of €101,143.

His Coolmore studmate No Nay Never also made a splash thanks to support from the Mayfair Speculators and MV Magnier, who purchased two of his highest-priced colts at Goffs for €350,000 (lot 239) and €300,000 (lot 39) apiece.

See all the results here

A total of 373 yearlings were sold for a total of €40,702,500 out of 433 offered, resulting in a 86% clearance rate. The 2017 gross was up 1% from last year’s total of €39,925,000 for 363 head sold. This year’s average of €109,122 was down 0.8% from last year and the median €65,000 was down 2% from last year.

 

