First Class Guv!

The news that Gold Circle will be introducing Barrier Trials following their first-timer comments drive is another step to a commendable transparency initiative on the part of the coastal racing operator.

The first-timer comments platform was launched by Gold Circle over a year ago and has enjoyed plenty of support and debate in the public domain, with some trainers refusing point blank to offer any input to assist Joe Punter.

But full marks to trainer Geoff Woodruff who had been reminiscing with another legend in Johnny Nicholson on Monday afternoon but who made the effort to return a call from Gold Circle’s Warren Lenferna late into the evening. This info led to punters being alerted to the Philanthropist first-timer Raven Girl, who won the Turffontein second race on Tuesday at odds of 5 to 1.

Woodruff said of Raven Girl. ‘A talented filly but with some quirks – should it all go according to plan she should be in the firing line’.

Gold Circle’s Warren Lenferna is the man tasked with the unenviable job of composing the trainer comments. He was thrilled by the ‘hit’.

“Geoff (Woodruff) was busy yet took the trouble to phone back late. A huge accolade to him. Most of the trainers are really helpful and understand the value of the information to the punter. But sometimes I feel like a debt collector or telesales person when I’m making the calls!”

Lenferna pointed out that he never asked trainers to put their necks on the line and label horses.

“We just ask for feedback. We all understand that sometimes they will get it wrong. That doesn’t matter – punters can make up their own minds,” he said.