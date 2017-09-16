Super 20 For Winx

There seems no stopping Australian superhorse Winx as she closes in on a third consecutive Cox Plate at Moonee Valley next month after notching up her 20th consecutive win in the A$500,000 Gr1 George Main Stakes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

The great mare was slow away, settled back in the field, gave the leaders 10 lengths at the 600m yet she accelerated quickly from the top of the straight as she sprinted past Happy Clapper to win by one-and-quarter lengths with nearly five lengths back to Foxplay .

Her jockey Hugh Bowman cheekily stopped riding her 50m out as the mare cruised clear of her chasing rivals – but he did admit to some tense moments mid-race.

Bowman conceded Winx may not be as comfortable on the firmer tracks but pointed out that she had again run a brilliant time – she completed the 1600m in a race record 1m 33.65s.

The win takes her past the 19 straight wins of Desert Gold, Gloaming and American mare Zenyatta. Only undefeated Black Caviar with 25 wins has won more races in succession.

She also became the first mare to win successive George Main Stakes – and the first to achieve the feat since the legendary Kingston Town (1981-82).

Winx registered the 13th Gr1 win of her career, equalling Sunline’s record and trailing only Black Caviar (15) and Kingston Town (14) for most majors.

Her stakes purse is now A$13.47 million, trailing only Makybe Diva who won A$14.52 million.

Trainer Chris Waller indicated Winx is most likely to have one more start before the Cox Plate. That will be in the A$500,000 Craven Plate over 2000m at Randwick on Everest Day, 14 October.