The fastest horse wins the Guineas, the luckiest the Derby – and the best horse the St Leger.

With a colourful history dating back to 1776, the oldest Classic of the British season, the £700,000 Gr1 William Hill St Leger Stakes will be run at Doncaster on Saturday 16 September over a trip of one mile, six furlongs and 132 yards.

Read more in the SP Digest