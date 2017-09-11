2016 J&B Met winner Smart Call failed to deliver the goods when contesting the Gr2 Moyglare ‘Jewels’ Blandford Stakes on Day 2 of the 2017 Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh on Sunday.
While the daughter of Ideal World has managed decent placed efforts – including catching the eye with a third in the Gr2 Betfred Middleton Stakes during the Dante festival at York and a fair fourth behind Qemah in the Gr2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Ascot – she is yet to win outside of South Africa.
Smart Call made her Irish debut in the Gr1 Pretty Polly Stakes on 2 July, running just off the pace before being unable to find any extra over the final furlong to finish mid-field. She crossed the Channel to France on 20 August to line up for the Gr1 Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville. She suffered a heavy bump at the top of the straight, but regrouped gamely to finish 1 1/2 lengths 4th behind Ajman Princess. That prep suggested she would have a decent chance in the Blandford.
With Donnacha O’Brien in the saddle on Sunday, Jessica Slack’s smart mare raced wide on the turn as Shamreen made all and was right there until about 200m out when she started fading and she eventually finished unplaced and six lengths behind the winner.
She is now trained by Sir Michael Stoute and it was her fifth start overseas
3 comments on “Smart Call Unplaced”
Smart Call has run in a number of races in England, Ireland and France with no success, not even a Gr 2. Having won the Gr1 Met in South Africa and beating our champion colt, does that not cast a big question mark on the quality of our race horses. She has been ridden by any number of jockeys and even had our local champion jockey flown out to partner her. Why not send the successful Met jockey, JP van der Merwe to ride her, he may just have the necessary affinity to coax the best out of her. Some horses run best for some jockeys.
maker is probably correct – perhaps, putting it into football terms, our horses are Championship rather than Premier League material.
The most disappointed person watching Sunday’s race must have been Alec Laird who told me a few weeks back that he felt the Yorkshire Oaks at the big York meeting was the right race for Smart Call.
Strange – with so many top UK jocks around – that Sir Michael Stoute should choose Aidan O’Brien’s son, Donnacha, who has limited big race experience.
Mary and Jessica Slack now have to decide whether to give her another season (I think I would) or have her covered over there by a top stallion.
Have to agree. They don’t seem to have this right over there.