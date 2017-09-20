Grand Heritage Final Field

The final field for the second running of the R750 000 Grand Heritage at the Vaal on 30 September was announced on Wednesday and includes an interesting array of contestants for South Africa’s most populated horse race.

The idea of a 1475m straight-course charge for a field of 28 mid-handicappers, across a wide range of weights – and offering all owners and trainers a tilt at a decent stake while attracting big betting pools, has captured the public imagination and the race is set to be a tough puzzle to unravel.

Dorrie Sham and Duncan Howells are the only out of province trainers, with Classify and Secret Captain respectively representing the away challenge.

WSB GRAND HERITAGE (Non-Black Type)