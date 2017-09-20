Home » Breeding » News » Grand Heritage Final Field

Grand Heritage Final Field

28 runners line up on 30 September

Updated on

The final field for the second running of the R750 000 Grand Heritage at the Vaal on 30 September was announced on Wednesday and includes an interesting array of contestants for South Africa’s most populated horse race.

PE raider Classify

The idea of a 1475m straight-course charge for a field of 28 mid-handicappers, across a wide range of weights – and offering all owners and trainers a tilt at a decent stake while  attracting big betting pools, has captured the public imagination and the race is set to be a tough puzzle to unravel.

Dorrie Sham and Duncan Howells are the only out of province trainers, with Classify and Secret Captain respectively representing the away challenge.

WSB GRAND HERITAGE (Non-Black Type)

1 18 Amazing Strike 61.5 99 BA R Simons Alec Laird
2 30 Arctica 60.5 97 BA P Strydom M G Azzie/A A Azzie
3 12 Maximizer 60.5 97 A W Marwing Paul Peter
4 11 Classify 59.5 95 A F Herholdt Dorrie Sham
5 25 Donny G 57.5 91 A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry
6 10 Count Tassilo 57 90 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry
7 8 Forest Fox 56.5 89 A G Lerena Paul Peter
8 17 Kings Archer 56.5 89 BA R Danielson Stuart Pettigrew
9 14 Tandava (ZIM) 56.5 89 BA I Sturgeon Gokhan Terzi
10 20 Elevated 55.5 88 A C Murray Mike de Kock
11 29 Hidden Agenda 55 86 A G Wrogemann Scott Kenny
12 4 Joey Piper 54.5 86 BA M Thackeray Paul Peter
13 9 Secret Captain 54.5 86 A K de Melo Duncan Howells
14 22 Social Order 54.5 86 A …………… Sean Tarry
15 28 Morpheus 54.5 85 A *E S Ngwane Scott Kenny
16 23 Trading Profit 54.5 85 A K Zechner M G Azzie/A A Azzie
17 3 Bold Viking 54 85 TBA …………… Sean Tarry
18 21 Chili Con Carne 54 85 T A …………… Lucky Houdalakis
19 1 Rouge Allure 54 85 TBA …………… Stephen Moffatt
20 7 Fellow Traveller 53.5 84 TBA …………… Geoff Woodruff
21 19 Yankee Captain 53 82 BA …………… Sean Tarry
22 26 Zouaves 52.5 82 A C Maujean Geoff Woodruff
23 2 Street Flyer (AUS) 52.5 81 A …………… Lucky Houdalakis
24 6 Starrett City 52 80 A …………… Geoff Woodruff
25 13 Golden Man 51.5 79 T A …………… Grant Maroun
26 16 Vulcan 50.5 77 A J P v’d Merwe Scott Kenny
27 24 Plum British 50 75 T A …………… Paul Peter
28 15 Orapa 50 74 TBA …………… Joe Soma
29 5 Front Rank 55 86 T A Reserve 1 Tyrone Zackey
30 27 Nephrite 50.5 77 A Reserve 2 Lucky Houdalakis
Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
(2,16) (3,7,12,27) (5,6,14,17,21) (11,15,26) (18,23,30) (20,22,24)
