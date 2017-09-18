Heritage Field This Week

The build-up to the second R750 000 Grand Heritage to be run over 1475m at the Vaal on 30 September gathers momentum this week.

Supplementary entries close at 11h00 today and final weights will be published on Tuesday 19 September.

Declarations are due by 11h00 on Wednesday 20 September

The final field – expected to be 28 runners and reserves – will be announced at an event on that same day. We have no information as regards the timing or whereabouts of the event.

Watch out for the SP Digest this Thursday for all the details.