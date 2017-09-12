Future Is Bright

Highlands Stud’s 2018 sire prospect Canford Cliffs was represented by a smart European stakes winner this weekend when his daughter Princess Asta picked up her third black type victory.

Winner of the 2016 Gr3 Premio Chiusura, Princess Asta romped to a three length victory in Sunday’s Listed Preis des Lotto In Bayern-Bayerischer Fliegerpreis over 1300m to record her fifth career victory from just 14 outings.

Her sire Canford Cliffs has a number of smart runners representing him in 2017 including repeat Gr3 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Oak Tree Stakes winner Al Jazi and Melbourne Cup hopeful Wall Of Fire.

Another daughter, Goodthingstaketime,runner up in the recent Gr3 Curragh Stakes, holds an entry in the Gr1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at the end of the month.

Winner of five Gr1 races in a row, Canford Cliffs will stand his first season at Highlands, Part of Ridgemont in South Africa next year.

