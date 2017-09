Yellow Star Stud-based trainer Ivan Wyk celebrated his first winner as a fully-fledged trainer at Scottsville on Sunday when the Ashley De Klerk owned Bezrin gelding Putchini scored his sixth win from 58 starts.

Billy Jacobson rode a strong race to get the game 6yo home.

Ivan took his licence out in May 2017.

The 320ha Yellow Star Stud is situated approximately 12 km outside the village of Mooi River and boasts quality grass and sand training tracks.

