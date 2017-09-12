Top Jockey Speaks Openly

Johnny Murtagh retired after the 2013 British Flat season to concentrate on his new career as a trainer. He rode as the principal jockey for Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle Stable and the Aga Khan’s powerful bloodstock operation during his long and successful career.

Murtagh speaks frankly in this fifteen minute video and tells that for the first 10 years of his career in the saddle as a leading jockey, and even after a six-week stay at a clinic specialising in addiction problems at the age of 21, he struggled to control his drinking.