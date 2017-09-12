Just The Three

Quick Silver

Scottsville 3rd September: Five of the nine races in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday were staged over 1200m and surprisingly the quickest of these, given that just four went to post, was the novice plate won by the highly regarded BILLY SILVER. Soon nicely positioned in second, the unbeaten son of Silvano took up the running 400m out, and with a ton in hand won going away by two.

Quickest home in the two 1600m events was WILD WICKET when landing the afternoon’s feature event, a MR90 Handicap. Content to race fifth of the six early on, Duncan Howells’ charge ran on best of all over the final 400m and in what proved to be a real thriller he only got the better of SAINT MARCO (raced 2nd – led 250m) on the nod.

The two remaining races were both run over 1750m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was HADDINGTON in the MR66 Handicap. Always second in the betting market, Louis Goosen’s charge made all. He raced two and a quarter lengths clear for most of the journey, and although that advantage was cut into at the business end of the race, he still had a length to spare at the wire.

Titbits

After making all, CHAMPENOIS was eased late when winning the second division of the maiden plate for the girls over 1200m with plenty in hand by three and a half.

All The Rage

Turffontein 5th September: They raced on the old stand side track on Tuesday. Four of the afternoon’s eight races were staged over 1600m and all the rage in what proved to be the fastest of these, a MR89 Handicap, was the former Cape Town campaigner KILRAIN. Confidently ridden by Callan Murray the Dynasty gelding raced fifth of the six early on. He quickened well over the final 500m and with the rest well beaten he got the better of the second favourite SHUKAMISA by a length and three quarters.

The only other distance to stage more than one race on this card was 1160m where the quickest home was MADAM SECRETARY in the MR76 Handicap. On leaving the stalls it was LA ROQUETTE who elected to make the running whilst the daughter of Tiger Ridge sat handy in fourth. She was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 200m marker and comfortably accounted for the in-form LAST GIRL STANDING by a length and a half.

A maiden plate over 1160m had opened up proceedings and here we saw a smart performance from the newcomer YAMOTO. Always top of the boards, Sean Tarry’s well-supported runner raced in midfield early on. He put his head in front at the halfway mark and asked to do no more than was necessary in the latter stages of the race, he comfortably accounted for the improving KING OF THE DELTA by two.

Titbits

Racing green, WALTER SMOOTHIE quickened nicely late when getting off the mark at just the second time of asking in the maiden plate over 1600m.

Spurs Hit The Crossbar

Scottsville 6th September: Racing returned to Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday where very unusually there were no sprint races. 1400m took the lion’s share of the events with the fastest of the four being the MR70 Handicap won by the 5yo SILVER CENT. Always available at around 14/1, the son of Bankable raced prominent throughout. He ran on strongly in the straight and in a thrilling three way finish, he got the better of the 3/1 favourite KINGS EMPIRE by a neck.

Three of the four remaining races took place over 1600m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was MOON PRINCESS in the MR74 Handicap. Soon up handy, Glen Kotzen’s charge ran on strongly over the final 400m and comfortably accounted for the equally fancied LOVE LYRIC by three quarters.

Making up the eight race program was a maiden plate over 1950m and here a bit of an upset was to be had when CHILLI AFFAIR got off the mark. Freely available at 10/1 on the off, the well exposed 6yo was soon up handy. He was headed by the 16/10 favourite COYS (come on you spurs) 100m out, but fought back gamely below the distance to score by a neck.

Titbits

The strongly fancied even money favourite LUCKY AT LAST ran on well from midfield when winning the maiden plate over 1600m.

Finding Extra

Turffontein 7th September: The old stand side track also staged the action on Thursday where the faster of the two 1400m events on the card was the opening maiden plate won by the newcomer SEERITE. Easy to back at 30/1 on the off, Robbie Sage’s poorly drawn runner raced in midfield for most of the journey. He quickened well early in the straight and flew past the 32/10 favourite HARD BALL 50m out to win going away by two and a quarter.

They also ran two races over 1000m and quickest home in these was ALPINE ECHO in the MR74 affair. The 3yo got away well when the gates opened and taken straight to the front by Matthew Thackeray attempted to make all. He was headed by the favourite PILLAROFTHEEARTH 100m from home, but fought back gamely below the distance to score by a half.

Three of the four remaining races were staged over 1160m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was MINNESOTA in the MR76 Handicap. Freely available at 14/1 on the off, the marginally in under sufferance 5yo also made the running. He too was headed at the business end of the race before rallying back late to win by a length.

Titbits

The newcomer LA BASTIDE won the maiden plate for the girls over 1160m with some in hand.

The Word Was Out

Fairview 8th September: Friday’s action took place on the poly track where fastest home in the three 1600m races was VALEDICTION in the MR80 Handicap. Sent off a generously priced favourite at 5/1, the Captain Al mare raced in midfield for most of the journey. She quickened well early in the short home straight and won going away after striking the front 150m from home.

The MR78 Handicap was the faster of the two 1000m races and here the Rebel King gelding ZIP LINE registered his fourth career victory. Soon up handy, Corne Spies’ charge was always poised to strike. He did so close home and won well by a half from the running on ROCK ME VAR.

They also ran two races over 1400m and quickest home on my clock was REEF OF FORTUNE in the bill topping MR86 Handicap. Always handy, the easy to back Trippi gelding fought out a thrilling three way finish with the market leaders SACRED ORATION and CHINA EXPRESS, and only got the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

Titbits

Sent off a strong favourite at 15/10, the newcomer BOXLEY impressed when running on stoutly from midfield to win the maiden plate over 1000m going away.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (2) Free The Wind 13

Race 2: (4) Handsome Henry 28

Race 3: (11) Gitango Tonight 19

Race 4: (8) Seattle Swing 41

Race 5: (5) Golden Crisp 45

Race 6: (10) Le Harve 59

Race 7: (4) Vous Et Var 87

Race 8: (6) Sweet Pleasures 30

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (3) So Long Spring 7

Race 2: (1) Serendipity 6

Race 3: (5) Graf Spee 3

Race 4: (5) Elusive Flyer 66

Race 5: (7) All Done 35

Race 6: (7) Jo Mambo 58

Race 7: (9) Toro Rosso 98

Race 8: (10) Sabre Dance 33

Race 9: (6) Ali Bon Dubai 50

Scottsville (sun)

Race 1: (2) Severino 12

Race 2: (1) Asian Star 15

Race 3: (4) Ally Whoopee 12

Race 4: (1) Redcarpet Captain 81

Race 5: (6) Varbration 73

Race 6: (1) She’s A Fortress 51

Race 7: (5) Pure Logic 64 (EW)

Race 8: (7) Festival Star 40

Race 9: (9) Pharoah’s Charm 16

Top rated winners last week included

Prosperity won 16/1

Art Attack won 10/1

Pachuco won 5/1

Moon Princess won 9/2

Haddington wo 37/10

Edge Of The Sun won 2/1

Champenois won 21/20

Lucky At Last won 1/1

Notebook:-

Billy Silver (D Bosch, KZN)

Boxley (A Greeff, E-Cape)

Seerite (R Sage, Gauteng)

Yamoto (S Tarry, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Scottsville 3rd September

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,03s fast

1200m (5) Billy Silver 68,72

1600m (2) Wild Wicket 95,38

1750m (2) Haddington 106,98

Turffontein (old) 5th September

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,76s slow

1000m (1) Unchained Melody 58,59

1160m (2) Madam Secretary 68,57

1400m (1) Dan The Lad 86,30

1600m (4) Kilrain 98,41

Scottsville 6th September

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,22s slow

1400m (4) Silver Cent 83,41

1600m (3) Moon Princess 96,52

1950m (1) Chilli Affair 118,69

Turffontein (old) 7th September

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,84s slow

1000m (2) Alpine Echo 57,74

1160m (3) Minnesota 67,98

1400m (2) Seerite 86,41

1800m (1) Cascapedia 114,28

Fairview (poly) 8th September

Going Standard

Course Variant:

1000m (2) Zip Line 57,21

1200m (1) Fritz Nobis 71,19

1400m (2) Reef Of Fortune 82,65

1600m (3) Valediction 96,30