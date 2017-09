“He looks like he’s going to be a fast horse—a very good mover,” Magnier said. “It’s a lot of money for a horse, but he’s by a hot sire everybody wants.”

“This is over the top,” said vendor Anderson Farm’s David Anderson. “This is my first $1 million horse and I couldn’t ask for a better home for him. I just hope he goes on and does well for the connections.”

A colt by Scat Daddy brought $1.1 million during a heated early start to Book 2 on Wednesday at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

