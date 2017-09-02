Ramsden On The Rise Today

JONO SNAITH

Race 1- RED MARS (11): A very smart type and could run into the money on debut. He must be included in everything,

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 1 – HIS SUPREMACY (6): Shows ability but has not seen the grass due to lack of availability. I would not be surprised to see him up there but I cannot give much confidence.

GLEN KOTZEN

Could not be contacted for comment.

GLEN PULLER

Could not be contacted for comment.

PADDY KRUYER

Race 2 – CAPE CHARLOTTE (6): Will need the experience.

MARK BASS FOR CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 2 – INTOTHELIMELIGHT (7): Is just starting out and needs further – we are not expecting much.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 2 – STILL I RISE (12): Has a smashing pedigree and she is a filly that we all like! It is tough to get them ready first time out because of the lack of grass gallops due to the adverse weather conditions but I am expecting a competent run.

