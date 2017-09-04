Frankel Pressure Cooker At Kempton

There will be plenty of interest in the Kempton evening meeting on Tuesday when one of the most expensive Frankel progeny makes a much anticipated and belated racecourse debut.

South African racing fans breathed a sigh of relief a last month when our own Frankel superstar Miss Frankel shook off the hype merchants with a superb display to win her second outing at Scottsville. The Avontuur-bred and owned galloper will make her next appearance in the Cape this summer.

But for now, all eyes will be on Kempton where the regally bred La Figlia steps out. She smashed the Irish foal record at Goffs when knocked down to a representative of Australian entrepreneur Paul Makin for €1.8 million in 2014.

The daughter of 2007 1,000 Guineas winner Finsceal Beo was in training with William Haggas but moved yards late last year to Jeremy Noseda.

She was due to start her campaign in the spring until she suffered a setback and now launches her career in a 1200m maiden under Ryan Moore.

Noseda told the Racing Post: “I got her last autumn, then she had a break. She was due to run at the Craven meeting but unfortunately got cast a couple of days beforehand and did herself some mischief.

“We had to give her six weeks doing nothing. It’s been a long road back but thankfully we’re back where we want to be.With a filly you need to know if you do start her you feel sure she’s going to at least be a winner. They’re better unraced than unplaced.

“La Figlia is a pretty nice filly. She has to go and do it on the track but is well above the normal standard you see for a maiden at this time of year.”

On Saturday Frankel three-year-old Goldrush, a daughter of multiple Group 1 winner Alexander Goldrun who cost €1.7m, made an impressive winning debut at Navan.

thanks to www.racingpost.com