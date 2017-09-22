Snaith Can Crack The New Durbanville

Justin Snaith can make an early impact at the ‘new’ Durbanville when he bids to win the R150 000 Listed Settlers Trophy for the third year running on Saturday.

Saturday’s unofficial relaunch of the upgraded track is bound to attract plenty of interest and with 93 runners carded over the eight races, punters could be in for a testing time of it.

The SP top-rated Forbidden Duel is now with Glen Kotzen and the Judpot daughter is obviously looking for black-type in advance of the paddocks. She ran a decent second to Trophy Wife at her last start and stays well.

Arezzo won this race in 2015 and carries top weight as the proven perfomer. He did not enjoy the underfoot conditions in the KZN season and needs to find his earlier home form to challenge.

Mike Bass won this race with Jeppe’s Reef in 2012 and his daughter Candice bids for her first success with Three Balloons. The son of Judpot was not himself in KZN and was not striding out at his pipe-opener earlier this month.

Winter Derby runner-up Paddington has pulled the pole position draw and heads Joey Ramsden’s three-pronged attack. The son of Elusive Fort never showed last time and needs to up his game to challenge the seasoned longhaulers.

Vaughan Marshall and MJ Byleveld last won this race in 2014 and team up with the Alado mare, Adorado. The 5yo has not seen action since a length third to the top-class Trophy Wide in a six horse field at Greyville on 15 July. The others are preferred.

Tiger Tops is a 7yo hard-knocking and fit son of Tiger Ridge who ran on well to chase One Direction home when beaten a length over the 2400m last time. He is now 1,5kgs better off with the Snaith galloper – but he needs to arrive in the right mood.

Geoff Woodruff’s nicely bred maiden winner Plano has held his form since winning in April and bumps One Direction on 2kgs better terms for a 1,75 beating over the Kenilworth 2400m last time out. Grant van Niekerk rides him for the fourth consecutive time and would have worked him out by now.

The 7yo Red Peril’s last win was over a year ago – at Durbanville. The son of Western Winter stays well and is a solid front-runner.

Dan Katz has made a flying start in his new role as trainer to Hassen Adams and he sends out his first feature runner in Royal Ginger. Well drawn, the twice-winning son of Royal Air Force has his first start here and fits into the mould of a few in this field – galloping weight and solid staying ability.

The 8yo Cigar Boy is a game stayer who easily gets this trip but he looks to have a bit to do on the evidence of his last two lacklustre runs. He holds Juddering Angel on his 8 July win.

The R2 million purchase One Direction has drawn wide out but comes in off a good win over the distance last time out. He heat Tiger Tops by a length in a tactical race and now meets the Ramsden runner on 1,5kgs worse terms for a length victory. In One Direction’s favour will be the fact that he is up the upgrade.

Benjan has his first run at Durbanville and looks the likely pacesetter. The son of Fort Wood carries a handy galloping weight and could be dangerous if he sees the trip out.

Brett Crawford’s Our Emperor takes a step up in class after a smooth MR 71 Handicap post-maiden win last time. He tries the 2400m for the first time but looks likely to enjoy the trip.

Juddering Angel is the third of the Ramsden trio. The 7yo stays well but lacks a killer punch late and looks to have quite a tough task here.

A wide open race in what looks to be a true test of stamina with pace and lightweights in abundance. Go wide in the Pick 6.